UPDATED: Arrests reported in $20 million gold heist at Pearson Airport

Almost exactly one year to the day thieves made off with $20 million in gold bars from Toronto’s Pearson Airport, police say they have made arrests in the case that has been ranked as the sixth largest heist of all time.Peel Regional Police and the US Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to provide more information.No further details were immediately available, including whether police had actually recovered any of the stolen loot.On April 17 of last year, 24 gold bars from Switzerland vanished from a warehouse at Toronto’s airport before they could be retrieved by their rightful owners.The bars were in a shipping container stuffed with the bullion and $2 million in cash before it was retrieved by an unauthorized person less than an hour after arriving at an Air Canada cargo facility.Due to its inherent value and limited traceability, it’s almost impossible to recover once it’s been melted down.Police will detail the results of ‘Project 24K’ a secret joint-task investigation with American authorities. The presence of the Philadelphia branch of the ATF would suggest a cross border angle with American and other international involvement.Security company Brinks has filed a lawsuit against Air Canada alleging lax procedures despite knowing the contents of the container.In a statement of defence, Air Canada denied responsibility for the theft and alleges Brinks shipped the cargo without declaring its value, without insurance and without providing — or paying — for extra security.It’s not even the biggest gold heist in modern history. That distinction goes to the British Bank of the Middle East in Beirut which was robbed of 12,000 kilograms of gold bars worth more than $1 billion on January 20, 1976 during the height of Lebanon’s civil war.