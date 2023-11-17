UPDATED: Ethics commissioner begins investigation into Canadian government appointee

The ethics commissioner has launched an investigation into Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) Chair Annette Verschuren. “[Justin] Trudeau’s Chair funnelled over $200,000 of taxpayer money to a company where she is the CEO,” tweeted Conservative MP Michael Barrett (Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, ON) on Friday. “Another Liberal under investigation for breaking ethics laws.”.Verschuren admitted on November 9 she had voted to grant her company NRStor a $217,000 subsidy funded by taxpayers.READ MORE: Foundation chair admits voting for own company's $217K gov’t subsidyVerschuren testified before the House of Commons Ethics Committee she did not perceive it as inappropriate.“At the time of the board decision on those COVID payments, you recall it was March 2020, it was very difficult,” she said. Interim Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein said he felt compelled to respond to Barrett’s letter about launching an investigation over Verschuren providing funds from SDTC to NRStor. “I have considered your request and am of the view that it satisfies the requirements set out in Subsection 44(2) of the Act,” said von Finckenstein. “I am therefore commencing an investigation under Subsection 44(3) of the Act into the matter you raise, and I have informed Ms. Verschuren accordingly.” Barrett accused her of moving a motion at SDTC’s Board of Directors meeting to provide COVID-19 emergency relief payments to a number of companies, including NRStor. Further to the motion being adopted by the board, it received $106,000 in 2020 and $111,000 in 2021. He said she participated in a decision that provided an opportunity to further her private interests, used her position as board chair to influence fellow directors in reaching a decision about the motion she had moved to further her private interests, and failed to rescue herself from the matter. “In accordance with Subsection 44(8) of the Act, once I have completed my examination, I will provide you with a copy of my report to the Prime Minister on the matter,” said von Finckenstein.