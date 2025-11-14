Leduc RCMP charge four in sweeping child-sex offences probe

Leduc RCMP says a months-long investigation into child pornography and sexual offences against children has led to four people being charged, in what officers describe as one of the most disturbing files they have handled in recent years.Mounties confirmed they first arrested 27-year-old Leduc County resident Maxance Valade on Aug. 20, following an investigation by the detachment’s General Investigations Section. Valade is charged with production of child pornography along with seven additional charges involving sexual offences against children. He was taken before a Justice of the Peace and remanded.Officers executed a search warrant at Valade’s Leduc property, seizing electronic devices that investigators say were key to uncovering additional suspects and victims. ALERT’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit assisted with the forensic review, which expanded the investigation well beyond the initial arrest.On Oct. 8, RCMP executed another search warrant — this time at an Edmonton residence — where they arrested 34-year-old Sydney Burns. She faces charges identical to those laid against Valade: production of child pornography and seven further counts of sexual offences against children. .Burns was also remanded following a bail hearing.Just over a week later, on Oct. 16, RCMP arrested Edmonton resident 24-year-old Fannie Mae Salvador. Salvador is charged with transmitting child pornography and three additional child-sex offences.She was initially remanded but later released, with her next court date scheduled for Nov. 20 in Leduc.The fourth arrest came on Nov. 5, when officers charged 29-year-old Edmonton resident Jessica Leigh Wood with sexual interference. Wood was released after a bail hearing and is due back in court on Nov. 13.Insp. Kiel Samotej of the Leduc RCMP said the work of ALERT ICE and the Zebra Centre was essential in navigating an investigation he described as “difficult and disturbing.” He emphasized that police have no evidence suggesting broader predatory activity in the region but said officers will continue to respond aggressively to any reports involving children.“We thank the staff of ALERT ICE, as well as the Zebra Center, who provided valuable assistance during this difficult and disturbing investigation,” Samotej said. “This case involves isolated individuals, and there is no information pointing to predatory activity in the area. We will continue to act swiftly on any reports to ensure the safety of children and the community.”