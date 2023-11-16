Schulz hails court ruling on plastics ban

Alberta Environment Minister Rebecca Schulz is hailing a federal court decision to strike down Ottawa’s ban on single use plastics as yet another victory for constitutional authority.It comes after the Federal court on Thursday sided with Alberta and Saskatchewan and found listing plastics as a toxic substance is “both unreasonable and unconstitutional.”“A little over a year ago, Alberta intervened with the Federal Court to argue the federal government’s decision to unilaterally label plastic as a ‘toxic substance’ is an unconstitutional intrusion into provincial jurisdiction and a threat to our economy,” she said.“The court also reminded the federal government that ‘cooperative federalism recognizes that the provincial government and federal government are coordinate. The provinces are not subordinate to the federal government. A federal head of power cannot be given a scope that would eviscerate a provincial legislative competence.’".It comes barely a month after the Supreme Court of Canada overturned Bill C-69, the so-called ‘no more pipelines act‘ in what was hailed as a major win for Alberta on resource development.Although her federal counterparts say they don’t want to negotiate environmental in the courts, both Energy Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Environment’s Steven Guilbeault have vowed to tweak it to bring it line with the court.Schulz urged them not to appeal this decision as well.