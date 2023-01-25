Birthday cake

Bringing cake into the office should be seen as equally harmful to colleagues in the same way as passive smoking, according to Food Standards Agency Chair Susan Jebb. 

“We all like to think we’re rational, intelligent, educated people who make informed choices the whole time and we undervalue the impact of the environment,” said Jebb in an interview with the Times

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(4) comments

Tim
Tim

learn a little self control maybe, some people like cake for celebrations.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, bureacrats like politicians can't keep their lips shut. Maybe show a little restraint, there are 2 liquor stores and a bar in my small town, yet somehow I am not an alcoholic. Having witnessed what alcohol does, including working in a bar for 15 months a bottle of rye lasts me months. Cold beer after working in the hot summer sun doesn't last as long, but I bet I consume less than 5 cases a year. Does anyone else remember the old Health Canada suggestions of consuming a minimum of 2000 calories if you worked outside all day long in the winter? Perhaps we better start taxing bureacrats and office workers a Health tax if they can't keep their lips shut.

Irishman
Irishman

How woke can you be? Next they will ask us to stop breathing!

guest50
guest50

Moderation in all, excess in none.

Enjoy your office cake (and at breakfast, lunch and dinner if you want........god knows I have....)

Routine heart attacks, strokes and blood clots didn't appear in the general population until after the COVID-19 vaccine roll-outs.

