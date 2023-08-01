Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can

Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light beer can

 Courtesy Instagram

A lot of Anheuser-Busch (AB) distributors are accepting the fact that they have lost a significant amount of Bud Light sales. 

Dylan Mulvaney Peru

They have also stopped trying to win back disappointed customers after the disastrous marketing partnership with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Free Canada
Free Canada

A.B has already announced mass lay offs. Sad, but necessary. These woke companies, whose real goals are to just weaken the fabric of western society, need to be called out by the consumer. All woke companies must go broke. And wokeness must be called out in sports and in politics or where ever it lives. Wokeness is just a movement to confuse and weaken society…,,,Full Stop!

martina1
martina1

Agreed.

