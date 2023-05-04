Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can
Image courtesy of Dylan Mulvaney Instagram

Anheuser-Busch (AB) is giving away free beer to distributors after a promotion with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney caused a boycott of its Bud Light brand.

Budweiser Factory

Distributors said they have had a significant drop in sales since the Mulvaney promotion, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Alissa Heinerscheid

Alissa Heinerscheid

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(3) comments

skchristensen6982
skchristensen6982

Interesting, you don't see a backpedal from what caused this in the first place.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Too late for AB, I was a happy Michelob Ultra drinker, and now I will be drinking AGD lite or miller lite. Not for the time being but from now on. Will note now more ever drink another AB product.

Report Add Reply
Machuugoo
Machuugoo

Alot of people dont want a crossdresser on the beer. The customers are rednecks who want women in bikinis on the can. You would think that ab would know whos buying there beer.

Report Add Reply

