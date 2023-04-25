Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can Split
After Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, their sales decreased by 17% in dollars and 21% in volume for the week ending on April 15, according to sales data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting.

“These numbers are staggering,” according to Insights Express, a liquor business newsletter.

