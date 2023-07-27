Mulvaney
Image courtesy of Dylan Mulvaney Instagram

Anheuser-Busch (AB) will fire about 400 employees at its corporate offices because sales have plunged since April 1, when Bud Light partnered with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

According to AB's website, the company has around 19,000 employees. However, it announced that job cuts would impact “less than 2%” of its workforce, reports the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Not good enough, I would like to see a “for sale or lease” sign hanging from their head office building. Was a big michelob ultra drinker, haven’t touched a single can since this stupid stunt, now it’s Alberta genuine draft for me, a little too hoppy for me, but I will adjust.

Report Add Reply
rianc
rianc

Fortunes will not improve at ABI or for Bud Light as long as Whitworth remains as CEO. He should have apologized but never has. Shareholders for ABI should oust the CEO in favour of someone to right the sinking ship.

Report Add Reply

