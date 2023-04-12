Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can
The final chapter of the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light endorsement story is yet to be written, but so far, the storyline is controversial with winners, losers and biological women wondering where their endorsement deals are.

Kid Rock

Kid Rock blows up some Bud beer, in his own unique protest against Anheuser-Busch exploiting the politics of the trans movement.

As Robert Ottenstein, an analyst at strategic and investment firm Evercore ISI, told the New York Post, it’s “way too early” to know whether the controversy will ultimately hurt the brewery’s bottom line.

Myke Thomas is a Columnist for the Western Standard and Alberta Report based in Calgary, Alberta. He has worked in television and as a columnist, reporter and editor at the Calgary Sun for 22 years.

