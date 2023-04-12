The final chapter of the Dylan Mulvaney/Bud Light endorsement story is yet to be written, but so far, the storyline is controversial with winners, losers and biological women wondering where their endorsement deals are.
As Robert Ottenstein, an analyst at strategic and investment firm Evercore ISI, told the New York Post, it’s “way too early” to know whether the controversy will ultimately hurt the brewery’s bottom line.
The backlash to the new Anheuser-Busch marketing campaign ranged from boycotts to influencer Kid Rock punching Bud Light cans with bullets for rifle practice. ThePost reports squabbles have broken out at bars and distributors are cancelling events featuring the iconic Clydesdale horses.
“This boycott seems to have more legs than most,” Justin Kendall, editor of beer industry trade publication Brewbound, told The Post. “It started out as a conversation on social media and has breached into mainstream media.”
Collection of complete sales data is still a few days away, but sales of the beer have been falling for a year, say industry experts.
Bud Light’s share of sales of the US beer market is the largest at 10.6%, but down .4% to US$974 million this year to the third week of March compared to the same time frame a year earlier, according to Circana, a firm that tracks sales of consumer products in 500,000 stores in 20 countries.
By contrast, says the Post, sales of Bud Light’s closest competitor, Modelo Especial, were up 11.1% to US$706 million over the same period.
“Bud Light is the best-selling beer in the country,” Kendall said, but it remains to be seen whether the drinkers who say they are never going to have another Bud actually follow through on the threat, he told the Post.
Alissa Heinscheid, president of marketing at Anheuser-Busch, added to the controversy saying she wanted to update the “fratty” and “out of touch” humour of the beer company to bring in a younger demographic of drinkers.
“She didn’t need to go that far and trash the prior campaigns,” said branding expert Michael Stone, chairman of Beanstalk Group, a New York-based branding firm, reports the Post.
“She could have said we are moving on to reach the demographic we want to reach and to communicate a different message,” adding the company “knew there would be backlash and they were stepping in an area where there is a great political divide in America and among their own customers. They did a ton of research [likely showing] they’d be supported by some and offend others.” ‘Boycott Bud Light’ searches spiked 810% last week, according to a survey by Averagebeing.com, which showed the most interest in the boycott in 10 red states, including Montana, Wyoming, South Dakota and West Virginia, reports the Post. The marketing relationship between Bud Light and Mulvaney was introduced to celebrate her first anniversary of transitioning to a woman.
That caught the attention of women who have celebrated girlhood for much longer, writes humourist Brodigan in the Louder with Crowder newsletter.
“America has been celebrating Dylan Mulvaney's miraculous feat of being a real girl for 365 days. Being a girl for a whole year is a cause for a party. When my nieces both celebrated 365 days of girlhood, we had a bouncy house, a clown, and a smash cake,” writes Brodigan. “To celebrate Dylan, businesses desperate for an ESG boost are making Dylan the official spokesdylan of their products. Most notably, Bud Light.”
“Not everyone feels this marketing decision is as beautiful and brave as the media. There are women who have celebrated girlhood a lot longer than Dylan wanting to know where their endorsement deals are,” writes Brodigan.
