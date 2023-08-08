Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
John Maynard Keynes once said: “The avoidance of taxes is the only intellectual pursuit that carries any reward.”
Now a new Nanos' poll has found a vast majority of Canadians in all parts of the country are having serious doubts about the efficacy of carbon taxes in reducing emissions or fighting climate change.
Further, almost two thirds of Canadians say now is a “poor” or “very poor” time to consider raising them on essentials such as gasoline.
The survey, commissioned by CTV News, asked Canadians whether they think the carbon tax is an effective way to combat climate change or to encourage people to use less fuel and if it is a good time to increase the tax.
Not that it matters much.
Only 15% believe carbon taxes are effective “in tackling climate change” while 53% say it’s not effective at all — well within the margin of error.
Moreover, 45% of Canadians surveyed are more likely to say the carbon tax is an effective way to “encourage people to use less fuel,” up from 36% who felt the same in 2019. Only 9% think it does what it’s intended to do, compared to 16% in 2019.
The results were consistent across all demographics in all provinces.
Quebeckers in general are less opposed, although 53% in La Belle Province agree now is a poor time to be raising carbon taxes, compared to 79% on the Prairies and 73% in the Maritimes. Even in Ontario, 69% agree along with 64% in BC.
Ironically, a parallel survey conducted at the same time found 64% of Canadians believe the greater number of intense storms and severe weather incidents — including wildfires — are directly linked to climate change rather than natural variations in the weather.
On that front, big regional differences also emerged, with 76% of Quebeckers more likely to agree, while only 43% of Prairie respondents did. Ontario, the Maritimes and BC were all about 65% in agreement.
Only 17% of Quebeckers think inclement weather and fires are due to “natural variations in the weather” compared to 46% on the Prairies and 30% in BC.
More than 85% of respondents across the country support the creation of a national wildfire department, including 80% in Quebec, the Prairies and BC and 92% in Ontario. About 53% said they would be willing to pay higher taxes — but presumably not the carbon tax — to pay for it.
The survey results show support for the carbon tax is falling the higher it goes, from $65 per tonne at present to $170 by 2030.
They also show that climate change remains a concern for Canadians — apart from their ability to pay for it in a time of higher inflation, interest rates and food prices.
“How can we fight climate change in a way that still allows Canadians to feel comfortable that they can pay for the groceries this week and pay for the rent or the mortgage next month?” pollster Nik Nanos said on CTV.
The hybrid dual phone (land and cell line) survey polled 1,081 respondents between July 30-Aug. 2. The margin of error is plus or minus three percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
