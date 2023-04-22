BuzzFeed Screenshot
BuzzFeed's CEO Jonah Peretti told BuzzFeed News employees it would be shutting down and laying off the newsroom in a video meeting.

Shutting down BuzzFeed News is part of broader layoffs at the company, which Peretti told employees in a memo. The organization is cutting 15% of its workforce, resulting in the loss of 180 jobs.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(2) comments

cj_phd
cj_phd

Lol, ... and nothing of value was lost.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Went WOKE and then went BROKE! Gotta love that!

