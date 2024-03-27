Business

Cadbury changes Easter eggs to 'gesture eggs' in latest woke move

A shop in England is offering a deal on ‘gesture’ eggs this Easter.
A shop in England is offering a deal on ‘gesture’ eggs this Easter.Twitter (“X”)
Loading content, please wait...
England
Cancel Culture
Vegreville
Chocolate
Easter
Cadbury
Pysanka

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news