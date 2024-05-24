Calgary brewer to receive UN Canada’s 2024 Global Citizen Award

The United Nations Association in Canada (UNA-Canada) announced it will be honouring Minhas Breweries, Distillery, and Wineries CEO Manjit Minhas as its Global Citizen Award (GCA) 2024 Laureate at a gala in Toronto on October 15. The GCA recognizes Canadians who have demonstrated leadership in their communities and beyond to promote the UN’s mission and mandate. “I am incredibly honoured to be a Global Citizen Laureate and welcome the opportunity to help bring attention to UNA-Canada's work through our shared commitment to the UN goal of gender equality,” said Minhas in a Thursday press release. “It’s a focus of much of my charity work, such as working with YW Calgary to raise $50 million for a crisis shelter for women and children fleeing domestic abuse.”Venturing into the entrepreneurial world as a 19 year old, Minhas invested her savings into her dream of starting a business. She became the CEO of Minhas Breweries, Distillery, and Wineries many years later, presiding over a network of 90 brands sold in 18 countries with a 2021 annual revenue exceeding $220 million.UNA-Canada said she was selected for the GCA for her commitment to investing in women-run businesses and her philanthropic efforts to empower women. It added she has achieved success in the male-dominated business world, exemplifying strides towards gender equality. “I’ve always been cognizant of encouraging women business owners on The Den and in other mentoring situations, because a more inclusive economy is a stronger economy,” she said. UNA-Canada pointed out it echoes this, as empowering women and girls in all aspects of society is an essential tool in reducing poverty, promoting inclusive growth, and building better societies. If women participate in the global economy on an equal level to men by 2025, McKinsey Consulting Group said global GDP would increase by 26% — the equivalent of adding an economy larger than that of the United States to the world. “Since 2015, the global increase in women holding managerial positions has been a mere 1%,” said UNA-Canada President and CEO Jaime Webbe.“We urgently need more leaders like Manjit, whose commitment and influence are essential to accelerating progress toward the gender equality goals outlined in the SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).”