Ruff and Puff Founder Denzel Morrison has been helping dog owners by transporting their pets to the dog park on a modified school bus.
“I started the bus pickups because I thought it was the best of all worlds combining safety, fun, efficiency, all into one,” said Morrison in an interview.
Morrison said the process for modifying the bus involved adding safety equipment, putting seat belts and retractable gates in to keep the dogs more confined. He added he decorated the bus with dog paintings and decorations to keep it fun.
After people’s dogs are assessed and approved to come on the bus, he lets owners create an account on Ruff and Puff’s app. They can go ahead and book in for what day they require.
He went on to say a typical trip starts off with picking up 10 to 15 dogs. They drive to the private dog park.
The dogs play for one hour. They are dropped off at their homes happy and tired.
Pickups come straight to people’s houses. They are given a window of time — usually between one and one and-a-half hours — when he's expected to come by to pick up their dogs.
Dogs need to have a harness with a back attachment, so they can be buckled into their own seats on the bus. If they feel more comfortable in a kennel, they can be securely fastened in.
Pickup locations are in various southeastern Calgary neighbourhoods. A single ride for one dog costs $35.
Morrison called people’s reactions “amazing.” He said he has received plenty of positive comments on social media from people all over and enjoys the expressions on faces when he drives by with a bus full of happy dogs.
The owner said it's awesome being able to help people who need it. He relates to some of his clients because he has been in positions where he worked long hours and overtime while worrying about his dog at home.
He concluded by saying Ruff and Puff is “important and unique because not only is it day camp for dogs, but it lets them truly run around in an off-leash field.”
“Dogs deserve to run and the service is different from a lot of other dog daycares because it’s a big open outdoor space, not just a building,” he said.
“It's also done in the safest way I believe I can offer.”
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(0) comments
