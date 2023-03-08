Roger Jackson

Roger Jackson said there are some Calgary facilities ready to go right away. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

A group of Alberta community builders are examining the possibility of Calgary and Edmonton hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.  

“We have learned in Canada that hosting a major multi-sport games offers a very rare opportunity, perhaps once a decade or once every two decades, to involve all orders of government, including indigenous partners, to help achieve very significant economic, social, cultural, health and wellness, and many other government priorities that are very difficult to achieve by one government alone,” said Alberta 2030 Commonwealth Corp. president and CEO Roger Jackson at a Wednesday press conference. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

guest50
guest50

No. No. No. Enough of my tax dollars have already been sent down the waste bowl.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.