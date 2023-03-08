A group of Alberta community builders are examining the possibility of Calgary and Edmonton hosting the 2030 Commonwealth Games.
“We have learned in Canada that hosting a major multi-sport games offers a very rare opportunity, perhaps once a decade or once every two decades, to involve all orders of government, including indigenous partners, to help achieve very significant economic, social, cultural, health and wellness, and many other government priorities that are very difficult to achieve by one government alone,” said Alberta 2030 Commonwealth Corp. president and CEO Roger Jackson at a Wednesday press conference.
Jackson said it is an opportunity to showcase the best of Albertans to the world. Building and repairing facilities, which will create more opportunities for health and wellness. pic.twitter.com/RtCWeLyfIk
Jackson said the Commonwealth Games are an opportunity to increase trade, tourism, and business development with other Commonwealth countries and territories. He added there will be thousands of new jobs created across various sectors.
The games will invest hundreds of millions of dollars into Alberta communities. He said this is “an opportunity to show the best of Alberta and its people to the world.”
The president went on to say there will be 1.5 billion people watching the Commonwealth Games over two weeks in August 2030. There are plans to create new facilities and update existing ones, improving opportunities for sports, recreation, and health and wellness.
Jackson said the Games will be a celebration of diversity and inclusion. It will engage more than 10,000 volunteers from many cultural communities.
The 20 sports events would be held in Calgary, Edmonton, Bow Valley, and indigenous land.
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he was thrilled to be part of the announcement.
“Many Edmontonians have fond memories of the 1978 Games, whether they were competing, working, volunteering, or spectators at one of many, many events,” said Sohi.
“The games provided a great legacy that are still a critical part of our city, including the Commonwealth Stadium, where the Elks play today, and the Kinsmen Sports Centre.”
Sohi called the 1978 games “our first step on the path to building Edmonton’s global reputation as a great host city of world-class, international events.” He said he believes the bid can be a chance for the cities to live up to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission Calls to Action.
The mayor has begun reaching out to indigenous communities to talk further. He said he looks forward to working with them.
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said the city supports conducting a feasibility assessment to determine whether a bid is possible.
“It’s important to connect with indigenous leaders, governments, and community partners to explore those opportunities,” said Gondek.
She said the people who have been organizing the bid are committed to bringing it to life.
Jackson said he spent three years preparing the plan.
“The games will offer Albertans front row seats to witness some of the world’s greatest athletes and will demonstrate to visiting teams, spectators, officials, contractors, and media who we are and our passion for supporting our neighbours worldwide,” he said.
Canadians are ambivalent about hosting future world sporting events, according to January in-house research by Canadian Heritage.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
No. No. No. Enough of my tax dollars have already been sent down the waste bowl.
