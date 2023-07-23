Liberal candidate Elliot Weinstein (Calgary-Heritage, AB) said he is running in the byelection because he loves his riding.
“I think it’s important that we have good, positive people that are running for government,” said Weinstein in an interview.
“I’ve always been interested in putting my name forward.”
Weinstein said the opportunity for people such as himself to put their name forward is part of what makes Canada a great place to live. He called himself a “very community-driven, very community-oriented person.”
He chose to run for the Liberals because his values align with its policies. Its social policies have uplifted people across Canada, and he appreciates its fiscal management.
The Liberal candidate said he is qualified to be an MP because he is a small business owner. His master’s degree has a focus on energy and sustainability, which is important for representing Alberta.
While it is his first time running, he said it is important to have different political views. He is not an insider, so he is coming into this from the business side.
Weinstein said there is a $1 trillion economy for green initiatives, and the carbon tax can be used to incentivize it. His job is to ensure businesses are supported and have an opportunity to invest and be part of this economy.
While he loves Alberta, he said he does not want it to leave because he loves Canada. He pledged to make Alberta’s voice heard in Ottawa.
He said his team is working hard, having fun, and being positive. They are trying to make a difference, and he feels they can.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a rally with him, and it was his first time meeting him. He said he was thankful Trudeau offered support to him, showing he will have a seat at the table if he is elected.
Weinstein added Calgary-Heritage “has a real chance to do something different in this election in this riding.”
“Many Conservatives that I’ve talked to are unhappy with Pierre Poilievre’s negativity,” he said.
The Calgary-Heritage byelection will be held on Monday. The other candidates running for election are NDP candidate Gurmit Bhachu, Green Ravenmoon Crocker, independent Donovan Eckstrom, Christian Heritage Party candidate Larry Heather, Maverick candidate Dan Irving, People's Party of Canada candidate Kelly Lorencz, and Conservative Shuv Majumdar.
Lorencz said on June 24 a door opened for him one day before PPC leader Maxime Bernier finished in second place in the Portage-Lisgar byelection.
Trudeau set the Calgary-Heritage byelection date for Monday on June 18. Lorencz did not wait for the formal announcement, as he had been campaigning for more than two weeks in the riding.
He is not new to the campaign trail. He placed fifth with 2% of the vote in Calgary-Nose Hill in 2019 after Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner took the seat, and he placed third with 12% in Red Deer-Mountain View in 2021, trailing Conservative MP Earl Dreeshen.
Irving said on July 14 he is running in the byelection because he believes he can make change.
“This is a great opportunity for us to send a clear message to the three main parties, especially the Conservatives, that this seat is not to be taken for granted,” said Irving.
“This is an opportunity, saying to the Conservative party, to the three main parties, saying we want change and we’re willing to start stepping up to make change and start voting for another party that actually listens to members of the riding instead of just being an MP and running to Ontario and caring about the East.”
(7) comments
Yeahhh ...no.
lol
Weinstein is another radical Enviro nutcase . . . the Trillion $$$ Green Economy does not exist. Today Windmills & Solar Panels are a massive FAIL in Europe.
Siemens reported lately that 30% of their Windmills are having Mechanical Issues, from Bearing Failures, to Breaking Blades, to the structures actually collapsing.
They say it could take over a year to fix these disasters. Add to that the FACT that they never deliver anywhere near the amount of "Energy" they promised.
Hence Germany & Britain have fired up the Coal Generating Plants today.
Weinstein thinks Turdough is doing a great job? amuzing . . .
Why on earth would anyone want more liberal party representation in Alberta? The Liberal party is very close to being a communist party.
Lol, doesn't he know Alberta is rat free. Anyone know what the phone number is for the rat patrol? I wish it was that simple, we could round up the ndp and offer them a free trip to BC or Ottawa.
Trudeau infected maggot
Probably a pedophile
I would think running to join the fascist Trudeau regime is not something one would want on their resume.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.