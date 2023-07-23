Elliot Weinstein

Liberal candidate Elliot Weinstein (Calgary-Heritage, AB) said he is running in the byelection because he loves his riding. 

“I think it’s important that we have good, positive people that are running for government,” said Weinstein in an interview. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

D&J
D&J

Yeahhh ...no.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

lol

Report Add Reply
Left Coast
Left Coast

Weinstein is another radical Enviro nutcase . . . the Trillion $$$ Green Economy does not exist. Today Windmills & Solar Panels are a massive FAIL in Europe.

Siemens reported lately that 30% of their Windmills are having Mechanical Issues, from Bearing Failures, to Breaking Blades, to the structures actually collapsing.

They say it could take over a year to fix these disasters. Add to that the FACT that they never deliver anywhere near the amount of "Energy" they promised.

Hence Germany & Britain have fired up the Coal Generating Plants today.

Weinstein thinks Turdough is doing a great job? amuzing . . .

Report Add Reply
retiredpop
retiredpop

Why on earth would anyone want more liberal party representation in Alberta? The Liberal party is very close to being a communist party.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

Lol, doesn't he know Alberta is rat free. Anyone know what the phone number is for the rat patrol? I wish it was that simple, we could round up the ndp and offer them a free trip to BC or Ottawa.

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Trudeau infected maggot

Probably a pedophile

Report Add Reply
guest1019
guest1019

I would think running to join the fascist Trudeau regime is not something one would want on their resume.

Report Add Reply

