Camelina

Camelina

 Camelina Marketplace

Move over canola, there’s a new kid on the block and she’s called Camelina.

Except  she’s not exactly new. Camelina sativa, commonly known as Camelina or false flax, is an annual oilseed plant in the mustard family native to Europe. 

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Energy Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

BryanLumsden2003
BryanLumsden2003

Ah. Not to worry. If it is successful, Castreau will kill it. He wants to eliminate the West.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.