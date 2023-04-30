Move over canola, there’s a new kid on the block and she’s called Camelina.
Except she’s not exactly new. Camelina sativa, commonly known as Camelina or false flax, is an annual oilseed plant in the mustard family native to Europe.
Although it sees fairly limited cultivation in North America and Europe today, Camelina was grown extensively since medieval times for oil and protein, but was replaced by the cultivation of rapeseed during the 1940s and followed by canola today.
Now a US company called Yield10 Biosciences is using it as a “platform” to engineer a series of hybrid varieties specifically tailored for Western Canadian growing conditions that, in the future, will offer several key advantages over traditional crops, Darren Greenfield, senior director of seed operations, said in an interview.
Those include including drought and cold tolerance that allows it to be sown over winter and used as ground cover. In addition, a shorter growing season makes it an almost ideal fit for local seed crushers and processors, he added. In the future, the company intends to add specific gene editing to adapt for a variety of uses, from typical seed oil to plastics and even biofuels.
One day it hopes Camelina will become just as prolific as canola on the prairies. “We’re basically where canola was 30 years ago,” Greenfield said.
The company is looking to start limited trials and is offering 100% end to-end contracts — meaning it will buy 100% of the production at the end of the season. Greenfield, who is based in Lethbridge, says input costs are roughly half of canola and Camelina offers similar full-cycle returns.
Greenfield’s hoping to find farmers willing to plant about 1,000 acres this winter and another 1,000 next spring while Yield10 uses the results to hone its product offerings. About 50,000 acres are currently cultivated in Canada. By contrast, Canada typically sees about 20 million acres of canola planted in a year.
The highest interest has been in Alberta and Manitoba, he said, but admitted it can be a tough sell to get people to try something new while traditional markets are robust.
“This is something most guys haven’t seen before,” Greenfield said, and chuckled: “There’s a lot of farmers more interested in having their neighbours try it.”
But he remains confident in its future viability as a staple crop, especially for biofuels. Companies like Imperial Oil are building bio reactors alongside their traditional refineries near Edmonton and are contracting large volumes of canola that would otherwise be used for food. American refiners are doing the same in response to low carbon fuel standards for diesel fuels and sustainable jet fuel.
Greenfield estimates some 30 million additional acres will be needed to be planted to meet the existing demand for fuels. And that demand is only expected to grow exponentially.
“We’re going to have to start looking at other crops to meet biofuel demand,” he said.
Greenfield agrees Yield10 is a lot like a software tech company, and suggests its development model is the wave of the future. Unlike canola, which was developed with intense government support in the 1970s, governments have largely stepped back from that R&D role, leaving the field wide open for entrepreneurial startups. The value is in the intellectual property. Greenfield calls is “biological software.”
“There’s not much of a public breeding program anymore, there are no tax dollars in this,” he said. “As Ag Canada cuts back it’s up to the private sector to step in.”
(1) comment
Ah. Not to worry. If it is successful, Castreau will kill it. He wants to eliminate the West.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.