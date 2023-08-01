Grey Poupon

France faces mustard shortage due to drought in Saskatchewan.

A likely an unknown fact about the king of condiments, mustard to be exact, is Saskatchewan produces about half of the world's supply.

However, due to drought conditions in it's southeastern corner, the dominance of the province as a mustard supplier is in jeopardy.

Saskatchewan produces half the world’s mustard seed.
