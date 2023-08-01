Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
A likely an unknown fact about the king of condiments, mustard to be exact, is Saskatchewan produces about half of the world's supply.
However, due to drought conditions in it's southeastern corner, the dominance of the province as a mustard supplier is in jeopardy.
The province is facing near-catastrophic drought conditions just as the harvest season begins. Some 600,000 acres have been planted this year compared to just 200,000 acres in the US.
According to agriculture officials, grasshoppers are also hindering the prospects of a bumper crop, along with uncertainties stemming from the collapse of the Black Sea grain deal in Ukraine.
According to the Government of Saskatchewan’s weekly crop report, 58% of the mustard crop is rated ‘poor’ or ‘very poor’ with only 13% ‘good’. Absolutely zero is ranked ‘excellent.’
“Strong winds, drought stress, hail, extreme heat, grasshoppers and gophers took their toll on some crops this past week,” it said. “The areas of the province where timely rain has fallen are showing higher crop conditions.”
But it’s not just Canada that stands to suffer from the global shortage. In fact, last year’s drought was so bad, grocery stores in France ran out of Dijon causing prices to double and even triple.
That’s because Canada supplies about 80% of the mustard seeds used to make Dijon in France where it is the third leading condiment behind salt and pepper. And the French are the world’s leading consumers, slathering a kilo per person per year on everything from salads to steaks.
The Burgundy region has attempted to increase production, but with just 25,000 or so acres planted, it’s barely enough to satisfy the Gallic palate.
In addition the fields have been hit with insects that farmers have been unable to contain due to restrictive EU laws on pesticide use.
And it’s not just France.
Mustard shortages in Columbia have grown so dire the government has declared famous French brands such as Maille and Grey Poupon as “contraband” partly due to its high sodium content.
A 200 ml jar that sells for less than $5 in Canada is presently going for about US$17 on the country’s black market.
The good news is that mustard has a deeper root system and is considered more resistant to drought than other seed plants like canola. That means the crop can still be saved with some timely rains, the government said.
