Freedom Convoy

Trucks and protestors are entering their second week of demonstrations in downtown Ottawa. 

 Courtesy Christian Milette/CBC

Canada dropped out of the top 10 freest countries in the world, according to a new study released by Canada’s Fraser Institute and America’s Cato Institute. The last time Canada did not rank in the top 10 of the Human Freedom Index (HFI) was back in 2012.

Immigrant Canadian Flag

Immigrant Canadian flag

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the government limited Canadians' movements, freedom of expression and assembly, and other freedoms, according to Fraser Institute Fellow and co-author of this year’s HFI Fred McMahon.

Anti-lockdown protest

More than 1,000 protesters gathered outside the Saskatchewan legislature in January in solidarity of the Freedom Convoy, calling for an end to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, among other public health orders.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

For starters, we need an online news channel like GB NEWS in the UK. Google gbnews.uk.

Right now, the only people reading WS are the paying subscribers. GB NEWS started in 2020 and it's free.

Report Add Reply
john.lankers
john.lankers

The data for 2021 and 2022 won't show much improvement once they come out. I'm only surprised NZ is still in the top category.

Report Add Reply
Delby
Delby

Canada, except for a very brief hiatus, started falling in 1968. The only surprise is that it took so long.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

So true! ided and abetted by the media. We need an online news channel like GB NEWS in the UK.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

As it should. We are not free. Our banks are used as discipline tools. Thank you Liberals.

Report Add Reply
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

100% true! Wake up, folks!

Report Add Reply

