The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) paid pollsters $157,646 to find out most Canadians have never heard of it, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“The Energy Regulator is not a household name,” said Environics Research in a report.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
“Eight in ten cannot name an organization responsible for the Energy Regulator’s mandate.”
While unaided awareness remains consistent, Environics Research said total awareness continues a slight declining trend. Among those who have heard of the CER, it said between 10% to 20% were familiar with each of its main functions.
It acknowledged it “intends to use this study to track Canadians’ views on whether it operates transparently and if it shares information to create awareness of and confidence in its work and regulatory processes.”
“The Energy Regulator will use feedback from this survey to inform improvements to its communications program,” it said.
The CER is based in Calgary and had operated since 1959 as the National Energy Board. Parliament renamed it in 2019.
When people asked if they knew the name of the Canadian organization responsible for overseeing oil and gas pipelines and electric power lines crossing provincial borders, 5% knew the answer was CER. Another 86% of people said they did not know.
Despite being based in Calgary, 7% of Albertans identified CER. The recognition was highest in British Columbia at 8% and was lowest in Quebec at 2%.
Parliament renamed the CER with a revised mandate under Bill C-69, which required all energy and pipeline projects undergo assessments of all effects, including on climate change.
The CER released its pathways to net zero report in June, outlining steps Canada would need to take to achieve what its chief economist admitted would be challenging and ambitious.
It said its purpose is to inform future policy steps which will be needed to reach net zero under a range of scenarios.
Any achievable scenario sees a 22% decrease in all forms of energy and 65% for fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas in 2050. Electricity will make up 41% of total end use energy consumption in the same period.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(2) comments
another waste of tax dollars...
The energy regulator in my life was my grandfather...who cut the wood every summer for fall...and who ordered in the coal. Now we have no clue ...we just turn the dial on the wall.
