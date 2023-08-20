Gas pipelines

 Courtesy Ohikulkija/Wikimedia Commons

The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) paid pollsters $157,646 to find out most Canadians have never heard of it, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“The Energy Regulator is not a household name,” said Environics Research in a report. 

(2) comments

Farmboy19
Farmboy19

another waste of tax dollars...

PersonOne
PersonOne

The energy regulator in my life was my grandfather...who cut the wood every summer for fall...and who ordered in the coal. Now we have no clue ...we just turn the dial on the wall.

