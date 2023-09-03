Canada Post

 

 Courtesy Oliver Walters/CBC

The postal service is warning it's expecting to lose a lot of money again this year, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. 

According to Canada Post Corporation, the money they make from packages, letters and flyers all went down in the first half of 2023.

rianc
rianc

The increasing losses for Canada Post is not a surprise. The Conservatives under Harper were taking measures to streamline Canada Post and reduce door to door mail delivery. When Trudumb came to power all of those efforts stopped. During Trudumb's reign of terror, nothing has been done to address Canada Post losing increasing amounts of money. Now the government wants to allow Canada Post to snoop into peoples mail. Instead of making things better, the Lieberals are working hard to make things worse. Canada Post is supposed to be a Crown Corporation, except that the government keeps controlling what goes on at Canada Post. It is time to let real business people run Canada Post and get the government out of trying to run a business, since they clearly aren't capable of it.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Bill S-256 is almost through the senate, so that will give Canada Post full authority to snoop through any of your mail or parcels. That should increase business right?

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

No surprise that Canada Post continues to lose customers and, as a result, revenue. By 1993 Canada Post realized that, due to their poor service, Canadians were using couriers instead. Rather than improve their service to regain support, they bought Purolator to compete. Since then, Canada Post service has continued to decline even though their staff are increasingly well paid. And anyone who’s used Purolator knows that they are the worst choice in the courier world. Canada Post is becoming less and less relevant in our modern world.

