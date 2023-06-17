Freeland

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

 Courtesy CBC

The Trudeau government announced on Wednesday that Canadian representatives would no longer participate in the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). 

Asian bank

A view of the headquarters building of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank in Beijing.

However, they have not yet decided to sell Canada's ownership stake in the AIIB located in Beijing, according to Blacklock's Reporter. 

CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Despite the Liberal Party of Canada’s ongoing efforts to hide their allegiance to the Communist Party of China, these inconvenient truths keep turning up. Whether it’s China’s work to prop up the Liberal Party at election time or the Liberal government’s blatant financing of this “bank” it is obvious that Trudeau and his communist Liberal Party members (and the NDP) are very comfortable and happy to walk in lock step with China. Woe Canada.

