United Nations Human Rights Council
Canada’s human rights record is being called into question ahead of a United Nations review of its diplomatic support for mining in Latin America.

The Justice and Corporate Accountability Project (JCAP), a Canada-based legal activist group, on Wednesday submitted a 30-page report to the UN Human Rights Council documenting what it said is “continued diplomatic support of mining companies over the safety of human rights and environment defenders” in Mexico, Guatemala, Peru and Ecuador. 

(4) comments

guest1008
guest1008

This may have a shred of truth yet anything that comes from the UN is cloaked in exaggeration and left-wing WEF narratives also if it reads anything like their IPCC reports for policymakers it is quite contradictory to the evidence that comes out of the actual science according to their own conclusions, many skeptical experts observers of science. One should have a great amount of skepticism when hearing media reports of any kind coming from the UN. The Chinese, Russia, Iran, you name the anti-western country plus the academic leftists within our own border.

rmannia
rmannia

Canada is getting called out by Canadian advocacy groups. Typical.

Left Coast
Left Coast

The UN is a worthless organization run by Despots & Lunatics . . .

Children working in Lithium Mines in Congo . . . no one cares.

Maybe they will send in UN Troops to rape & pillage once again . . .

No reason to belong to or fund this Worthless Organization!

Robadam
Robadam

Killing Canada's mining sector is the real goal.

