Canadian politicos and auto executives are defending the federal government’s decision to hand out tens of billions of dollars in subsidies for foreign companies to build electric vehicle battery plants in southern Ontario.

The latest to come with cap in hand is Amsterdam-based auto giant Stellantis, which is reportedly demanding the same treatment German manufacturer Volkswagen got to resume construction of an EV battery plant in Windsor.

Tags

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Jane V
Jane V

The world, especially the western developed nations, are guilty of setting up a new middle passage. The victims are the same, black skinned people in Africa.

The industrial revolution was built on the backs of black slave labour. Ships travelled from Europe to Africa to the Americas and back to Europe. The middle passage, Africa to America, was the slave cargo portion of the triangle.

Environmentalists have terrified the people of the developed nations into thinking the world will end if they don’t set up a green electrified energy system. A major part of that system is electric vehicles (EV) powered by lithium batteries. One of the ingredients of these batteries is cobalt. Cobalt is toxic but EV producers, western governments and environmentalists seem not to have a problem with the fact that children and their parents are grubbing in the dirt of the Congo by hand to mine it. They breathe in the toxic dust as they hack at the cobalt ore with bare hands. They have no protective gear. They are paid next to nothing for this work. They are dying in collapsing tunnels.

The EV producers claim none of this cobalt gets into the system of ethically mined cobalt but that is a barefaced lie. Read Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives by Siddharth Kara or see one of his interviews.

And now two monster EV battery plants are coming to Ontario. The blood stained cobalt will be washed and neatly packaged so consumers don’t have a clue how it was produced. I call this the new middle passage; we are building our clean energy system on the backs of black slave labour.

No one should buy an EV until this situation is fixed. The children need to be in school. Their parents need to be paid a good wage and be given protective gear. The corruption that runs the Congo can be changed if the EV companies refuse to buy from the cobalt producers there until the slavery ends. It was hard work to stop the first middle passage and it can be done again if we all have a conscience and act on it.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Of course the auto execs agree, they are the benefactors of this grift, same as the bankers. These people are raking in millions in salary, plus millions more in stock options, auto execs, bankers and multi nationals don’t give stats rearend if we starve and freeze to death in the dark. This fraud of taxpayer money propping up these multinational corporations is going to come to an end, and it may be ending violently?

Report Add Reply
Amy08
Amy08

I will never ever buy an electric vehicle.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.