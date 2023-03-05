Scotiabank sign

Scotiabank has not renewed its associate membership in CAPP this year.

 Courtesy David Horemans/CBC

A draft code of conduct published Tuesday cautioned bankers to mind the bonuses awarded to managers for aggressive sales tactics, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“Leaders actively shape the culture by what they say and do, and do not say and do,” said the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutes in a draft. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.