Closed restaurant

A closed restaurant in Gananoque, ON 

Canadian business insolvencies were up 36.9% year-over-year for the second quarter, reaching 1,090 filings, the highest quarterly volume since 2014. 

“Higher borrowing costs are one of the biggest contributors to distress,” said Canadian Association of Insolvency and Restructuring Professionals (CAIRP) Chair Jean-Daniel Breton in a Thursday press release. 

