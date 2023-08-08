Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light Beer Can

Dylan Mulvaney Bud Light beer can

 Courtesy Instagram

Canadian cannabis company Tilray Brands announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire eight alcoholic beverage brands from Anheuser-Busch (AB) amid its financial troubles over transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney promoting Bud Light. 

The reported purchase price is US$85 million.

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(1) comment

A Person
A Person

Tilray’s weed is terrible tasting, dry as a bone, and overhyped. Consumers know this, and the company’s stock price reflects their gross mismanagement of the golden goose they were gifted. Tilray and Bud Bite deserve one another.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.