Foreign policy

Conservative deputy leader Melissa Lantsman said the neglect in the Canada-US relationship sees opportunities missed. 

 Courtesy Jonathan Bradley/Western Standard

A group of Canadian conservatives said the country should develop better foreign policy to allow it to stand strong against dictatorships. 

“Canada is not confronting China,” said Conservative Values Tomorrow (CVT) mentee Takdeer Brar in a Friday panel at the Canada Strong and Free Network (CSFN) National Conference. 

Tags

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.