The chickens are coming home to roost for the Canadian economy — and the Liberal government’s economic policies — after Statistics Canada on Friday reported GDP unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter.

According to the latest data, the economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.2%, reversing a 2.6% gain in the first quarter. That too, was revised down from initial estimates of 3.1%. 

Left Coast
Left Coast

Canada's Economy has been in a Slow Motion Collapse since 2015 . . . .

Only the weakest minds in Canada believed that a Trust Funder who had never had a real job could guide the country to any success.

Now the country is circling the drain . . . and the Lieberal Party with the help of the NDP get 100% of the Credit!

What is amazing is the UNIFOR Legacy Media is still trying to pump up the worn out tires on the broken down Canook Bus.

rianc
rianc

This is damming news for the Lieberal government. Canada is now heading into a recession caused by interest hikes to deal with Trudumb's carbon tax and massive deficit spending. The only way out of this is cutting taxes and balancing the budget, 2 things these idiots can't do.

northrungrader
northrungrader

I expect at least .25% if not a .5% interest rate hike. The Liberal Party of Canada is spending another 15 BILLION dollars that was supposed to be savings. If they stay in power until the winter of 2025, we could see Trudeau version 1.0 interest rates in Trudeau's regime.

guest399
guest399

Canada should be booming. We have the people, the skills and the resources. But we have the Liberals too. They are the boat anchor, and they are dragging the rest of us down with them.

