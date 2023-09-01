Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
The chickens are coming home to roost for the Canadian economy — and the Liberal government’s economic policies — after Statistics Canada on Friday reported GDP unexpectedly contracted in the second quarter.
According to the latest data, the economy shrank at an annualized rate of 0.2%, reversing a 2.6% gain in the first quarter. That too, was revised down from initial estimates of 3.1%.
The drop took economists by surprise. Many had been expecting 1.2% growth in the quarter, while the Bank of Canada had been projecting 1.5%.
The drop was led by housing, as new investment fell 2.1% for the fifth consecutive quarter. New housing starts were off 8.2% while renovation spending fell 4.3%.
Analysts blamed the drop on higher mortgage costs, making the case for a pause on future rate hikes. The Bank of Canada will announce on Sept. 6 whether it will pause or raise its overnight rate and the bank's governor, Tiff Macklem, will be in Calgary the following day to present his follow-up economic update.
In a commentary from RBC Economics, the softer economic numbers suggest “headwinds” from earlier rate hikes are taking hold despite the fact inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target.
The August job numbers, released next Friday, will arrive too late to influence the bank's interest rate decision. But they’ll help determine how long this next expected pause in rate hikes will last.
“We expect the Bank of Canada to move back to the sidelines Wednesday, foregoing another interest rate hike. But it’ll keep its options open in case more increases are necessary down the road,” said Nathan Jansen, RBC’s assistant chief economist.
Meanwhile, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre called the housing numbers in particular a damning indictment of the Liberal’s economic policies.
BREAKING: StatsCan reveals homebuilding DOWN 8.2% last quarter as Trudeau-Singh worsen housing shortage. pic.twitter.com/eJllLZdtPB
“BREAKING: StatsCan reveals homebuilding DOWN 8.2% last quarter as Trudeau-Singh worsen housing shortage,” he tweeted on Twitter ("X").
The pain is particularly acute in British Columbia, which has some of the highest housing prices in Canada.
In a letter to Bank of Canada governor Macklem, Premier David Eby urged him not to consider raising interest rates further, writing: “People in BC are hurting.”
In it, he noted the International Monetary Fund believes Canada runs the highest risk among major economies of mortgage defaults and defaults, potentially sparking a broader housing crash.
“The danger of further unnecessary rate increases is not just to homeowners with mortgages as they renew or lock in at higher rates. Renters, young people, seniors, families, and small business owners, burdened with car loan payments or lines of credit who were just starting to find their feet after COVID, are being pushed to the brink,” he said.
Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist.
(4) comments
Canada's Economy has been in a Slow Motion Collapse since 2015 . . . .
Only the weakest minds in Canada believed that a Trust Funder who had never had a real job could guide the country to any success.
Now the country is circling the drain . . . and the Lieberal Party with the help of the NDP get 100% of the Credit!
What is amazing is the UNIFOR Legacy Media is still trying to pump up the worn out tires on the broken down Canook Bus.
This is damming news for the Lieberal government. Canada is now heading into a recession caused by interest hikes to deal with Trudumb's carbon tax and massive deficit spending. The only way out of this is cutting taxes and balancing the budget, 2 things these idiots can't do.
I expect at least .25% if not a .5% interest rate hike. The Liberal Party of Canada is spending another 15 BILLION dollars that was supposed to be savings. If they stay in power until the winter of 2025, we could see Trudeau version 1.0 interest rates in Trudeau's regime.
Canada should be booming. We have the people, the skills and the resources. But we have the Liberals too. They are the boat anchor, and they are dragging the rest of us down with them.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.