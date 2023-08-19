Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
Canadian government electric car subsidies reached $32 billion — twice the output of the entire auto sector — according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
“It’s pretty remarkable what we have achieved in just a few months,” said Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne in a statement.
Cabinet approved a $322 million subsidy to Ford and two South Korean partners to manufacture electric battery parts in Belancour, QC.
“Putting Quebec at the centre of the electric vehicle supply chain I think is no small accomplishment,” said Champagne.
“I think it is a big accomplishment.”
The Department of Industry awarded Ford a separate $295 million subsidy to manufacture electric vehicles at an existing Oakville, ON, plant in 2020.
Cabinet has approved $16.3 billion worth of subsidies to build an electric vehicle battery plant in St. Thomas, ON.
The Parliamentary Budget Office said expenses were based on “a preliminary cost estimate of the entirety of the Government of Canada’s funding commitments.”
Another $15 billion was awarded to Stellantis to operate battery factories in Windsor, ON, and Brampton, ON. Champagne said all costs will be recovered.
He said his ambition is to become the green supplier of choice. If people have seen all of the investment the Canadian government has attracted over the last few months, he said he thinks it is remarkable.
The Department of Industry said in an earlier briefing note the entire auto sector “contributed $16 billion in 2022 to Canada’s gross domestic product.”
Industry Deputy Minister Simon Kennedy testified at the Senate Banking Committee in May cabinet had no choice but to subsidize the industry.
“The argument is not just you’re going to put this plant here and it’s going to create ‘X’ jobs,” said Kennedy.
“The argument is this is an entire industry.”
Transport Canada figures showed in 2021 electric car grants have cost Canadian taxpayers the equivalent of more than $600 for every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions saved.
