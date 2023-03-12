Grey seals

Grey seal animal halichoerus grypus

 Courtesy Amanda Boyd/Wikimedia Commons

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray said Tuesday the United States would never tolerate a seal cull in Atlantic Canada, according to Blacklock’s Reporter

“A cull creates a great risk of having the United States apply the Marine Mammal Protection Act and block imports of our seafood and fish from coming into the United States,” said Murray during Senate Question Period. 



Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(2) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray is another Lieberal Airhead . . . . the USA doesn't give a da mn . . . they are busy killing Whales by the dozen on the Jersey Coast while they install a massive Wind Farm. A number of Sperm Whales have washed up on the Beach and no one cares . . . .

Wind Farms have been a massive failure in Europe . . . Germany opened up Coal Mines this winter to keep the power on and keep warm. Another Wind Farm off the north of Scotland has massive Diesel Generators running 24/7 to keep the Windmills warm . . . winds were low in the cold so they were working at about 3%.

Did I mention these things are Eyesores on the landscape?

Report
Woodrow George
Woodrow George

[thumbup]

Report

