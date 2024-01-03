Canadian government launches consultations on national plastics registry

The Canadian government has begun consultations on creating the Federal Plastics Registry, which will be used as a tool to monitor and track plastics from the time they were produced to their end of life. “Canadians are demanding action to tackle the plastic waste and pollution crisis and the federal government will continue to act,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault in a Tuesday press release. “The Federal Plastics Registry is an important tool that will help track and manage plastics across the economy.”With this registry, the Canadian government said it is another step to deliver on its plan to reduce plastic pollution and waste. It said it would require producers to report annually on the quantity and types of plastic they place on the Canadian market, how it moves through the economy and how it is managed at the end of life. It would use this information to measure progress towards zero plastic waste and inform actions to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. The registry would complement existing reporting requirements such as those under provincial and territorial extended producer responsibility programs, harmonize plastics data across Canada and make this information accessible to all Canadians and businesses through a new, modern reporting platform. This consultation is open to Canadians and all interested parties until February 13. The Canadian government said it will continue to work with its partners to advance its zero plastic waste agenda at home and abroad. This includes continued work with provinces and territories through the Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment to implement the Canada-wide Strategy on Zero Plastic Waste and Action Plan. It vowed to continue consulting with Canadians as it takes important actions to keep the environment free from plastics pollution. “It will support provinces and territories in making producers responsible for their plastic waste at end of life and help move Canada toward a circular economy for plastics,” said Guilbeault. Guilbeault said in November cabinet will likely appeal a Federal Court of Canada ruling about plastics restrictions. READ MORE: Guilbeault to appeal Liberal’s plastics ban after ruled unconstitutionalThe Federal Court supported the manufacturers' complaint, ruling that blacklisting all plastic-manufactured items as toxic was unreasonable.“The Government of Canada is carefully reviewing the Federal Court judgment and is strongly considering an appeal,” he said.