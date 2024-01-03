Business

Canadian government launches consultations on national plastics registry

A bundle of different plastic bottles gathered for recycling seen at Centro de Educacion Ambiental Acuexcomatl in Mexico City.
A bundle of different plastic bottles gathered for recycling seen at Centro de Educacion Ambiental Acuexcomatl in Mexico City. Courtesy Celinebj/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Steven Guilbeault
Cabinet
Canadian Government
Plastic Pollution
Plastics
Consultations
Plastic Waste
Plastics Restrictions
Federal Plastics Registry
Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news