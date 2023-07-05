Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Indigenous Resource Network (IRN) has unveiled its new Ownership is Reconciliation campaign, marking a transformative shift from its original Ownership Changes Everything campaign.
“We initiated the Ownership Changes Everything campaign to showcase the positive impact of indigenous ownership in resource projects,” said IRN Executive Director John Desjarlais in a press release.
“The response has been overwhelming, with strong resonance among policy makers, industry, and indigenous communities.”
According to the release, "the initiative aims to convey the story of indigenous ownership in resource projects, resonating with a diverse audience, including social media, supporters, and fellow indigenous organizations."
It said central to the campaign’s mission is enlightening Canadians about the pivotal role indigenous resource development plays in advancing reconciliation.
As part of the campaign, IRN advocates for the formation of a National Indigenous Guaranteed Loan program, empowering indigenous communities with access to capital required for equitable participation in major projects nationwide.
IRN invites all stakeholders —indigenous and non-indigenous alike — to join forces in promoting a future where reconciliation and resource development converge, generating sustainable employment opportunities and fostering prosperity for all.
While it might not be a cure for all of the issues in indigenous communities, Desjarlais said it is “an essential step in revitalizing funding opportunities for indigenous development.”
“We are heartened by the industry's resounding support for a national program, as it de-risks projects and facilitates the vital capital indigenous communities need to pursue ownership,” he said.
The IRN unveiled a campaign to advocate for funding for indigenous natural resources projects in August, 2022.
“The problems our communities are facing is that there are few mechanisms to access the necessary capital for investing in projects and having equity” said former IRN executive director Robert Merasty.
“Having a National Indigenous Guaranteed Loan Program is a step the federal government can take that will help First Nations get the capital needed to become partners and owners of the projects on our own lands.”
Anyone else tired of this reconciliation nonsense? Because I sure am, we have spent over 3 Trillion dollars on First Nations, and I say, debt paid in full, so as far as I’m concerned, we shouldn’t be sending another dime their way, and if they want something, be just like all the rest of us, and get up and go to work for it.
