Indigenous resources

Poll shows a majority of indigenous people in Canada support natural resources. 

 Courtesy Indigenous Resource Network

The Indigenous Resource Network (IRN) has unveiled its new Ownership is Reconciliation campaign, marking a transformative shift from its original Ownership Changes Everything campaign. 

“We initiated the Ownership Changes Everything campaign to showcase the positive impact of indigenous ownership in resource projects,” said IRN Executive Director John Desjarlais in a press release. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Anyone else tired of this reconciliation nonsense? Because I sure am, we have spent over 3 Trillion dollars on First Nations, and I say, debt paid in full, so as far as I’m concerned, we shouldn’t be sending another dime their way, and if they want something, be just like all the rest of us, and get up and go to work for it.

