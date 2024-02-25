Canadian public transit has long climb back to normal ridership levels

New figures show Canadian government-subsidized transit operators have not experienced ridership levels similar to those from before the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. “There remains some uncertainty as to whether urban activities and commuting will return to pre-pandemic patterns,” said Statistics Canada in a report. Even with piecemeal gains in ridership by municipal operators across Canada, analysts counted 436 million fewer passenger trips in 2023 than in 2019. Statistics Canada admitted the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on public transit was profound. “Before the pandemic, annual ridership approached 1.9 billion trips in 2019,” said Statistics Canada. “With the public health measures implemented to combat the contagion, ridership fell to 849 million in 2020 and then to 778 million in 2021 — less than half the 2019 total.”It said data does “not signal a return to pre-pandemic days for urban transit as Canada’s population surpassed 40 million people as of July 1, 2023 — an increase of almost 1.2 million from 2022 and marking the highest population growth since 1957.” No reason was given. Statistics Canada said on January 24 public transit usage is in a long-term decline nationwide because of more office telework.READ MORE: Statistics Canada determines transit ridership way down“The increase in work from home has reduced public transit use,” it said. “The percentage of commuters using public transit fell from 12.6% in May 2016 to 10.1% in May 2023.”Cabinet has proposed an annual $3 billion subsidy of transit fares beginning in 2026. It followed ad hoc pandemic relief programs dating from 2020 that included a one-time payment of $2.35 billion under the Safe Restart Agreement four years ago. Infrastructure Canada said in a report in July subsidies alone were insufficient to revive public transit. “We heard the immense need for and the associated costs of major public transit projects cannot be met by governments on their own,” said Infrastructure Canada. While subsidies should be used, Infrastructure Canada said operators should accept private capital. “Over the next months, the government will work closely with our transit partners on the path forward,” it said.