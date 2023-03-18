Raw milk

Canadian raw milk farmers are asking the federal government to make amendments to its restrictive laws and move towards legalization. 

Raw milk is the drink unpasteurized. It's natural, unprocessed dairy — a form which was common prior to the 1800s. 

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

(3) comments

Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

How about Farmers standing together and say NO to the Milk Board making them dump 1000' s of litres of milk every day

We do not need any MILK BOARD to tell us what to do......I have the solution..

rianc
rianc

Besides allowing unpasteurized milk the government should also unpasteurized alcohol. Except government wants everything pasteurized.

Free Canada
Free Canada

People. Look up the health benefits of Colostrum. It is in unpasteurized milk. One of several reasons they don’t want us sheep drinking healthy milk.

