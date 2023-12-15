Canadian shooting group warns of ammunition shortages, price increases coming

The Canadian Shooting Sports Association (CSSA) is encouraging people to buy ammunition while they can because it might be tougher to find soon. “Yes, the [Justin] Trudeau government is still every gun owner’s greatest enemy, but not our only enemy,” said the CSSA in a Thursday blog post. “The ongoing wars in Ukraine and Israel, combined with two recent ammunition factor catastrophes, mean ammunition is scarcer than ever as we head into 2024.” Since these conditions will not change in the foreseeable future, the CSSA said large price hikes are coming. Vista Outdoors, the parent company to many ammunition makers, warned of substantial price increases that would take effect on all orders placed after January 1. “The upcoming price increase is the result of an ongoing global shortage of gun powder,” said Vista Outdoors. “We thank you for your understanding and patience as we navigate the challenging market conditions.” The CSSA said shotshell, rifle and Winchester Magnum Rimfire/Hornady Magnum Rimfire ammunition prices will see a 1% to 7% increase. It added handgun and .22 long- and short-range ammunition prices will record a 1% to 5% increase. Primers should receive a 5% increase. Alliant powder will go up by 10%. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, it said ammunition stockpiling in the United States and Canada helped fuel the scarcity. With the loss of two ammunition factories and the high demand created by various global conflicts, it admitted the issue will become worse. If people can find ammunition, the CSSA said they should buy it. If they can find powders, primers and bullets, it said they should buy them. “All of these items are made of Unobtainium and that does not appear to be a problem that will resolve itself in the coming year,” it said. Records published in 2020 indicated the Canadian government’s plan to ban some assault-style rifles in Canada sparked a boom in their sales. READ MORE: Liberal gun ban threat sparks boom in sales in CanadaThe Canadian government said it was looking to ban assault-style rifles soon, despite not defining what constituted them and ignoring a previous ban imposed in the 1970s. Figures showed sales of restricted firearms grew by 24% since Trudeau took office.