The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said it is concerned about the Port of Vancouver strike. 

“A strike could have serious consequences for our economy and our small businesses,” said CFIB Vice President, National Affairs Jasmin Guenette in a statement. 

Reporter (Alberta)

Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.

Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Why is Canada’s supply chain so fragile?

Maybe we should have more than one port capable of handling this trade? Something about eggs and baskets huh? The government has no business interfering with the bargaining between an employee and employer. Employers don’t have a right to your labor and employees don’t have a right to a job.

