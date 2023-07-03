Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) said it is concerned about the Port of Vancouver strike.
“A strike could have serious consequences for our economy and our small businesses,” said CFIB Vice President, National Affairs Jasmin Guenette in a statement.
“Port operations must remain fluid so as not to exacerbate supply chain disruptions and put further pressure on costs at a time when we are still facing high inflation.”
Guenette said it is “important to remember that strike-related delays can be costly for small businesses, which could lose sales as a result.” She added that some businesses might lose inventory if perishable goods are not unloaded and brought to market quickly, leading to a considerable revenue loss.
The CFIB is calling on the Canadian government to ensure port operations are maintained and negotiations continue to allow the two parties to find an agreement as soon as possible. While it is good news grain vessels will continue to be serviced and the union intends to assist cruise ships during the strike, she said it is not enough.
Guenette concluded that the government “must quickly put in place legislation to ensure that port activities are fully maintained even in the event of a strike.”
“The Canadian economy and our small businesses don’t have the luxury of waiting before the government uses every means at its disposal to bring this strike to a swift end,” she said.
The Port of Vancouver ranked 347 of 348 world ports for efficiency, according to a June 13 report from the World Bank and S&P Global.
Vancouver’s score was up 21 points from the last report among 368 ports in 2022.
Savannah, GA, came in last place in 2023. Halifax was 278, Montreal was 292, and Prince Rupert, BC, came in at 342.
The Canadian Chamber of Commerce (CCC) urged the federal government on Friday to use all possible methods to stop British Columbia port workers from shutting down Canada’s economy when they walk off the job on Saturday.
Collective agreements between the unions representing 7,400 International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) Local 514 ship workers expired in March. ILWU Local 514 informed the BC Maritime Employers Association on Wednesday of its intention to strike.
The CCC said such an action would have “immediate impacts across Canada’s already fragile supply chain.” It said a breakdown in port operations would affect manufacturing, retail, agriculture, automotive dealers, and energy industries across the country.
Jonathan Bradley is a Reporter for the Western Standard & Alberta Report. Bradley has contributed stories to the National Post, True North, and Canadaland. He obtained a master's degree in media production at Toronto Metropolitan University.
(1) comment
Why is Canada’s supply chain so fragile?
Maybe we should have more than one port capable of handling this trade? Something about eggs and baskets huh? The government has no business interfering with the bargaining between an employee and employer. Employers don’t have a right to your labor and employees don’t have a right to a job.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.