Imperial’s Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

Led by Alberta, Canadian upstream oil and gas capital expenditures (capex) is set to surpass pre-COVID levels in 2023 to $40 billion according to Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), the country’s largest industry association.

The good news is that it’s nearly double levels recorded in the pandemic. Capital spending by oil companies is a bellwether indicator of the overall economic health of the industry and leading indicator of future growth. It’s much better — from a provincial economic perspective — to have that cash plowed back into the ground than siphoned off in the form of dividends and buybacks.

Historical Canadian oil and gas spending

Although it is expected to double from 2020 levels Canadian oil and gas spending in 2023 will still be half of its 2015 peak.

