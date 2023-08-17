Toronto skyline

Toronto is proposing 29 new taxes to stem an existential budget crisis.

 Wikipedia

Canadians know all too well what GST, PST and even HST stand for.

Now Toronto residents can add ‘MST’ to that list after its city council is considering a municipal sales tax to stem a $46.5 billion budget hole over the next decade in what it is calling an “unprecedented fiscal crisis.”

Shaun Polczer is the Business Reporter for the Western Standard, based in Calgary. Formerly, a business reporter for the Calgary Herald, he has also held senior positions at the Daily Oil Bulletin, and the London Petroleum Economist. 

(6) comments

LJeromeS
LJeromeS

the reason its going to get worse--much worse---is the inflation that little Potatoe and his moronic sidekick Freeland has created with their idiotic "carbon tax" that will continue to increase with every increase of this levy. Not just Toronto will feel the brunt of this, but lower income people will have trouble buying food. Maybe Ontario will finally wake up to what the Globalist federal Cabinet is doing to the people there.

Report Add Reply
Silence Dogood
Silence Dogood

Toronto and the east vote for this exact solution every time they elect the people they elect. Reap what you sow, eastern Canada.

Report Add Reply
D&J
D&J

Try cutting your spending. Didnt you just vote this socialist in? You made it happen now just suck it up.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

Every single level of Government(except the Danielle Smith government) thinks the only solution to runaway spending is to increase taxes to compensate for their lack of spending control. None of them(except the Danielle Smith government) looks to reduce spending therefore reducing taxation.

Report Add Reply
PersonOne
PersonOne

Of course. Always taxes. Government is never the answer

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

I fully support all of those taxes for Toronto, Ontario. How do I and 30,000,000+ other Canadians register to vote yes?

Report Add Reply

