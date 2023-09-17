Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
The president of the Canadian Cattle Association (CCA) wants supporters and everyday Canadians to lobby the federal government for better terms for its industry in trade negotiations.
The CCA is concerned about the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), a 2018 free trade agreement between Canada and ten other countries in the Indo-Pacific: Australia, Brunei, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.
On July 16, CPTPP parties signed an accession protocol to add the United Kingdom to the agreement. The CPTPP will enter into force for the UK once all CPTPP members and the UK complete their respective ratification processes. Even if all members have not ratified by October 16, 2024, all it will take is six CPTPP members and the UK to allow that nation admittance.
CCA President Nathan Phinney believes Canada sacrificed the cattle industry to let the UK in and he wants the problem rectified.
"In late July, Canada announced that they will let the UK join the CPTPP without first negotiating our bilateral agreement and getting a good deal for our agricultural and meat sectors. Right now, the UK can ship over $50 million of beef and pork to Canada, while our world-class beef and pork is not being shipped because of non-tariff barriers. This deal would only make that situation worse," Phinney said in an email.
"We need to make sure the Canada/UK trade deal protects our interests, before we allow the UK to join the CPTPP."
On its webpage, Global Affairs Canada explains, "The Indo-Pacific is now the world’s leading region of economic growth, offering big opportunities for trade and expansion. Canadian businesses can get ahead of the global competition by using the [CPTPP]."
A Global Affairs Canada website lists 293 CPTCC success stories However, a search of "cattle" among them revealed zero entries. Even so, Phinney believes cattle producers could also make gains if the terms were more even.
"Canadian farmers, ranchers and processors are dedicated to expanding access to global markets, but any trade deal must be fair and beneficial for Canada. That is why we need you to ask your MP to stand up for a fair deal for Canada."
Phinney said many have contacted their MPs with concerns and he hopes this continues.
"We are encouraged by their support and determination to see the Federal Government say no to a bad deal," Phinney explained.
"The more of us there are, the better chance our message will be heard."
The Calgary-based CCA represents 60,000 producers. According to its website, "CCA is a non-profit federation comprised of nine provincial member cattle associations that provide representation to a national, producer-led board of directors. The 27-member board provides the leadership and unity necessary to speak as one voice on issues of importance to the beef cattle industry."
China, Taiwan, South Korea and Costa Rica have also expressed interest in joining the CPTPP.
Lee Harding is the Senior Saskatchewan Contributor for the Western Standard and Saskatchewan Standard based in the Regina Bureau. He has served as the Saskatchewan Director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
(2) comments
I hate to tell the cattle association this, but the present Federal government wants to see your industry gone, not improved, they want cattle ranchers to vanish.
That's correct. They would rather we eat bugs and drive EMVs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.