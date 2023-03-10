Enbridge Line 5

Enbridge is facing activist investor pressure over Line 5, among other climate issues.

 By Dave Naylor

Two of Calgary’s largest players in the oil sands sector are being targeted by so-called ethical investment funds to account for their climate change commitments, or lack thereof, in filings with the US Securities Exchange Commission (SEC).

Duncan BC-based Investors for Paris Compliance — a nod to the Paris Accord summed up in the nifty acronym I4PC — succeeded in putting forth motions to be voted on at each company’s annual general meetings later this spring.

Shaun Polczer is a lifelong Albertan who has covered the Canadian oil and gas industry for more than 25 years. He began his career at rural weeklies in Northern Alberta travelling the backroads in his trusty — and rusty — Ford F-150 in Redwater, Whitecourt and Drayton Valley before moving onto progressively senior positions in Calgary, London, New York and Houston. Although he has lived in Calgary for more than 20 years, he maintains a well developed Oilers Inferiority Complex.  

JER
JER

I agree with Richard and North. Shut down the lines. For, of course, "inspection and maintenance ". This, in order to properly, will take a long time. So, Gretchen Witless and the rest of these econutbars will get everything they want. Then, we just sit back, make the popcorn, and watch the show. Should be quite entertaining.

MrFred
MrFred

Two weeks isn't a long time, but some times you have to give people what the ask for, what they want.

It won't take long for them to discover what they are missing!

northrungrader
northrungrader

Finally, enviroMentals and I fully agree, with the sign in the opening picture. Let us shut down line 5 for 2 weeks right about now, let's call it for maintenance and inspection. When Toronto and Canada's largest airport run out of Alberta oil, and the fuel that they refine from it, we can just tell them this is what they want. This is what the Liberal and NDP coalition government wants, no more Alberta oil. We know the Michigan Governor absolutely does not want Alberta oil. Let's give them exactly what they want.

Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Northrungrader. I'd like to see line 5 shut for a lot longer than 2 weeks. If the Keybekkers looked west they could see my middle finger.

Left Coast
Left Coast

ESGs are dangerous and the road to Economic Destruction.

Net ZERO is an Insane & impossible concept . . . .

"Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America's Social Justice Scam"

by Vivek Ramaswamy

"In this instant New York Times bestseller, a young and successful entrepreneur who is now a 2024 presidential candidate makes the case that politics has no place in business, and sets out a new vision for the future of American capitalism.

There’s a new invisible force at work in our economic and cultural lives. It affects every advertisement we see and every product we buy, from our morning coffee to a new pair of shoes. “Stakeholder capitalism” makes rosy promises of a better, more diverse, environmentally-friendly world, but in reality this ideology championed by America’s business and political leaders robs us of our money, our voice, and our identity."

"In a world where many fear to say what they think, Vivek courageously attacks the hypocrisy of corporations and their managements...his speaking truth to power will elevate this important discussion and advance our understanding of the heretofore not-to-be-discussed risks of stakeholder capitalism. I strongly recommend you give this book a careful read."—Bill Ackman, Founder and CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management

“Many CEOs bend the knee to the woke because they benefit from it, but Vivek Ramaswamy shows us what true courage requires. Scathing yet inspiring, Woke, Inc. is an important book for our time.”—Ayaan Hirsi Ali, Research Fellow, Hoover Institution and Founder, AHA Foundation

"In this engaging, brilliant book, Vivek Ramaswamy hits the nail on the head: companies go woke because they get richer from division rather than unity. This book is an essential weapon in the battle to reclaim America's soul."—JD Vance, author of Hillbilly Elegy and venture capitalist

