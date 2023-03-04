Oil rig northern BC

Oil and gas and mining provide the highest paying indigenous jobs according to the 2021 census.

Canada’s resource sectors — specifically oil and gas — employ more indigenous  and provide the highest paying jobs according to the latest census data collected in 2021.

And for all the talk of a “just transition,” the mining sector alone employs twice as many as the federal government, according to a report by the Indigenous Resource Council (IRC).

