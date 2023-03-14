Vinyl Record

Sales of vinyl records gathered US$1.2 billion in 2022.

 Courtesy Wikimedia Commons

Vinyl records outsold CDs in the US for the first time in 35 years, according to a new report by the Recording Industry Association of America.

While digital remains the go-to for many Americans, vinyl records made up 71% of the revenue from physical sales with US$1.2 billion spent on records in 2022. In comparison, receipts from CDs only garnered $482.6 million during the same time period.

Shay Bottomley is a Reporter for the Western Standard based in the Calgary Headquarters. He has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Portsmouth, and has previously covered Windsor and Maidenhead in the UK.

