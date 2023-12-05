Charges dropped against Dragon’s Den investor

Dragon’s Den financier Vincenzo Guzzo received confirmation all criminal proceedings against him have been stopped. Guzzo was charged with criminal harassment against a person for eight months in Terrebonne, QC and failure to comply with conditions in June. “I hope that I have shown my children that adversity can be overcome with resilience and determination, not allowing anything to impede on one's journey,” said Guzzo in a Monday press release. Guzzo said he is grateful to everyone who stood by him, especially his five children for their unwavering support during these difficult times. Guzzo admitted in June his charges publicized a private family matter. READ MORE: Dragon’s Den investor denies harassment allegations against him“The current issue is between myself, my wife and our lawyers,” he said. “Consequently, no information will be disseminated concerning the course and content of the divorce proceedings underway.”