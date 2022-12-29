Canadian Western Agribition Cows
Image courtesy of Canadian Western Agribition

China still is not accepting exports of Canadian beef after Canada reported an “atypical” bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE) case over a year ago.

Cow sitting in a field

Cow sitting in a field

An atypical BSE case happens spontaneously in older cattle and can even happen in countries that have never reported a single case of regular BSE.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.