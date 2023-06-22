God is watching.

That’s why the Church Commissioners for England — which manages the Church of England’s £10.3 billion endowment fund — decided to exclude all remaining oil and gas majors from its portfolio for failing to meet climate change goals, it announced Thursday.

Tags

(3) comments

Left Coast
Left Coast

Since OIl is Abiotic and created in the core of the planet, a Believer would have to conclude that the process was put in place by the Creator.

The Church of England lost it's way decades ago . . . is now just a shell of an organization like the Monarchy.

Report Add Reply
grandview.67
grandview.67

The Church of England has been co-opted by the Church of Climate Hysteria. Not a very auspicious end for a once powerful institution.

Report Add Reply
FreeAlberta
FreeAlberta

I’m guessing they will not dump tge use of oil and gas though, they are virtue signaling hypocrites, challenge them to not use any oil and gas from this day forward.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.