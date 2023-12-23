Civil liberties group organizing New Year’s Eve fundraisers for Adam Skelly

Concerned Constitutents of Canada (CCOC) will be holding two New Year’s Eve events for Adamson Barbecue owner Adam Skelly to fund his constitutional challenge against Ontario’s lockdowns. One of the fundraisers will be held at 3761 Victoria Park Ave. in Toronto from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m., and the other will be at St. Michael’s Byzantine Church in Windsor, ON, from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Tickets range in price from $50 to $150. “The challenge won’t be heard if it’s not handled correctly in terms of the order that was made against the challenge,” said CCOC co-founder Chris Weisdorf in an interview. “Basically, it was an order of security for costs upfront basically saying we have to pay the costs upfront because the challenge has no chance of being heard.” With these fundraisers, Weisdorf said the money will go towards funding the lawsuit, as Skelly has no choice. If the money is not raised, he said the best outcome is the court date is kicked back. At worst, he admitted the case could be dismissed. That is what the court procedures and rules indicate. The fundraisers are limited to 200 tickets each because of capacity restrictions. Since many organizations were competing for event spaces for New Year’s Eve, they were lucky to secure large venues. People will eat from a grand Italian buffet at the Toronto event. They will consume a five-course meal in Windsor. At the Toronto event, he said suspended Ontario physician Dr. Mark Trozzi will speak, as he has been unrelenting in his defence against the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO). He said he has shown strength by standing up against the CPSO. At the Windsor event, Canadian musician Bobby D Unchained will perform music. He acknowledged Unchained offered it the best deal and was sympathetic to the cause. With Skelly’s case, he said no one has ever been hit like he was. He is facing six separate legal proceedings for defying lockdowns by opening Adamson Barbecue for indoor dining. After he received a few tickets, Toronto medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa hit him with a closure order. Since he would not abide by the closure, 253 Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers showed up and arrested him. Weisdorf said Skelly “was hit with ten tons of bricks.” If he was to ask lawyers at the time what would have occurred, he predicted they would not have expected this. While he is facing criminal charges, the City of Toronto came after his business licence. The City of Toronto hit him with a $187,000 civil lawsuit for calling TPS on him. If they did not target Skelly as hard as they did, Weisdorf said other businesses might have followed along. He added they “had to crush him and make a statement, send a message to all the other business owners that if you embarrass the government, you will get hit with a ton of charges.” While the case is moving forward, he said the court will likely rule it as moot. Many constitutional challenges related to COVID-19 restrictions have been declared moot. Weisdorf concluded by saying he hopes these fundraisers succeed in providing more money to Skelly’s case because they will expose the COVID-19 narrative. “This is the only one that actually has evidence and evidence that is contemporaneous,” he said. Legal funds raised for Skelly after he was arrested for reopening Adamson Barbecue topped $150,000 in 2020. READ MORE: Legal fund for arrested restaurant owner Skelly hits $150,000A crowd of supporters chanted “Shame” as TPS took him away. He was charged with attempting to obstruct police, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with the Reopening Ontario Act.