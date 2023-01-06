Sunwing plane in the sky
Image courtesy of Sunwing

A Saskatchewan law firm is putting together a possible class action lawsuit against Sunwing for financial compensation of affected travellers. 

Merchant Law Group LLP issued a statement that they would file the class action lawsuit on behalf of Canadians who had flight cancellations or delays longer than nine hours, which werenot connected to weather issues or aircraft safety.

Sunwing Airlines. Image courtsey Travelpress

Sunwing Airlines. Image courtesy of Travelpress
Sunwing Airplane

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.