A Saskatchewan law firm is putting together a possible class action lawsuit against Sunwing for financial compensation of affected travellers.
Merchant Law Group LLP issued a statement that they would file the class action lawsuit on behalf of Canadians who had flight cancellations or delays longer than nine hours, which werenot connected to weather issues or aircraft safety.
“A flight cancellation or delay of more than nine hours, which cannot be attributed weather issues or aircraft safety, between the dates of December 22, 2022, to February 3, 2023, anywhere in Canada,” said the statement.
Sunwing “grounded” many travellers over the holiday season due to intense winter storms and a shortage of pilots.
The second part of the lawsuit is for anyone affected by Sunwing’s cancellation of its Saskatchewan flights until February 3.
“A trip cancellation, rerouting or delay of more than nine hours, due to Sunwing’s blanket cancellation of its Saskatchewan routes, between the dates of December 29, 2022, to February 3, 2023,” said the statement.
Merchant Law will give more information on the class action in the next few months.
Sunwing issued a statement that addressed its “clear failures in execution” during the holiday season.
“We had clear failures in execution, particularly in responding to weather-related delays and the aftermath of severe weather disruptions, which limited our ability to reposition aircraft and crew to other airports to help alleviate the backlog in flights,” said the Sunwing statement.
Sunwing said it is putting in place a plan and roadmap to make sure it does not repeat the same mistakes.
“This includes proactively working on a mitigation plan to address some technical issues with flight alert notifications and enhancing the communication flow to our customers in destination through the collaboration and support of our airline and destination management teams,” said the statement.
“We have also reduced some capacity during the month of January to ensure that we can execute to the highest standards with the least disruption to customers as we move through the winter season.”
Sunwing cancelled all Saskatchewan flights until February 3 and is “accepting eligible claims for compensation” through its website.
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard.
He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.