A Competition Bureau (CB) report shows the grocery business in Canada is dominated by a few prominent players who have the power to set high prices. 

The CB report recommends the government intervene to support new entrants who can offer more competitive prices and increase consumer choice in the grocery market.

Mars Hill
I remember a farmer wanted to start a small egg production between Strathmore and Calgary about 20 years ago. One of the egg 'corporations' had it shut down before it started. Can't have competition. The government is it's own worst enemy.

SuperBaba
As history has shown us, "government intervention" will not solve or help this problem. When is the last the government helped with anything without heaping more debt on taxpayers shoulders. On a personal level, outside of the basics, if something is priced too high, I just don't buy it.

FreeAlberta
Or, as Liberals everywhere are salivating over, the grocery stores need to have more regulation. But this was their motivation all along wasn’t it, drive up costs, blame the farmer and grocery store for the increases, get the Citiots all lathered up, then force regulation on the retail grocery market.

